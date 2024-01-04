iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Purchased by Levy Wealth Management Group LLC

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 157.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.97. 915,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,169,953. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.63. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $21.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

