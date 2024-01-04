iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is BLB&B Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 445,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,562 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $41,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gries Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

AGG traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.43. 1,300,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,950,507. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $101.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.01.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

