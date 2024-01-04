Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 16th

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 21.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE VVR opened at $4.14 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $4.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Senior Income Trust

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VVR. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $182,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 435.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 119,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 97,461 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,448,796 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,959,000 after buying an additional 130,503 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 200,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 55,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $300,000.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

