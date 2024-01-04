Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 16th

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th.
Invesco Senior Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 21.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Invesco Senior Income Trust Price Performance
NYSE VVR opened at $4.14 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $4.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.93.
Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
