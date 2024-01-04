Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) is Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Denver Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,211 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises about 12.0% of Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Denver Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $18,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

QQQM stock opened at $163.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.44. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $107.14 and a twelve month high of $169.94. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3807 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

