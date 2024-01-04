Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Stock Position Decreased by Denver Wealth Management Inc.

Denver Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,784 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Denver Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCR. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 132.5% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.97. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $19.56.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0683 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

