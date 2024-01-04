Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Shares Acquired by Denver Wealth Management Inc.

Denver Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.0% of Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Denver Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCO. Legacy CG LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 199,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 18,460 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 615,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,723,000 after purchasing an additional 17,224 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 51,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 93.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 106,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 51,419 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,946,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,228,000 after buying an additional 66,621 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BSCO opened at $20.87 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $20.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.81 and a 200-day moving average of $20.70.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

