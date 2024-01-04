Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Position Boosted by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 171,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $50,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 99,583.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 643,694,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $220,104,833,000 after purchasing an additional 643,048,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,918,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,387,785,000 after buying an additional 470,624 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,810,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,064,345,000 after acquiring an additional 274,201 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,510,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,568,118,000 after acquiring an additional 39,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,612,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,254,459,000 after acquiring an additional 167,641 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $322.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $113.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.65 and a 1 year high of $358.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.03.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ISRG. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.95.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,645,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,870,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,645,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,708 shares of company stock worth $15,122,689 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

