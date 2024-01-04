International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lowered its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises approximately 1.3% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.8 %

IBM traded up $1.31 on Thursday, reaching $161.41. 533,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,787,777. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.15. The company has a market cap of $147.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $166.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

