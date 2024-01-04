Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 15,173 Shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,173 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF stock opened at $54.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $44.38 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.85 and a 200-day moving average of $51.90.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

