Independent Advisor Alliance Reduces Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWX Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

BWXT stock opened at $75.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.28. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.47 and a 12 month high of $81.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.75.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 33.34%. The business had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 37.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.38.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

