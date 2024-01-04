Independent Advisor Alliance Raises Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,730 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in United Rentals by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 1.6% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in United Rentals by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. KeyCorp lowered shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $474.08.

United Rentals Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $547.16 on Thursday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $325.15 and a 12 month high of $585.50. The company has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $494.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $464.30.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.27 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.07 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 17.16%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

