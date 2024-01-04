Independent Advisor Alliance Has $2.66 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,521 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CL. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 28,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $79.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $82.09. The company has a market capitalization of $65.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.27.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.14.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,597,828.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,193 shares in the company, valued at $4,597,828.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,167,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,834.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,908. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

