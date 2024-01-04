Independent Advisor Alliance Has $2.42 Million Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 287.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 92.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 232.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.57.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $72.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $75.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.95.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.87%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

