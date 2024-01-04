Independent Advisor Alliance Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,089 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Performa Ltd US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 17,021.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in UBS Group by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. 36.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

UBS Group Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of UBS opened at $29.30 on Thursday. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $31.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.33 and a 200-day moving average of $24.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 52.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.