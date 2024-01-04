Independent Advisor Alliance Grows Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,473 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in PayPal by 90,307.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,985,785,000 after acquiring an additional 254,263,405 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,214,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,863,681,000 after acquiring an additional 962,329 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in PayPal by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,846,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,059,368,000 after acquiring an additional 423,625 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,122,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,567,000 after buying an additional 175,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PayPal by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,321,849,000 after buying an additional 1,995,271 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $58.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $64.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.63. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PYPL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Bank of America cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on PayPal from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.16.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PayPal

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.