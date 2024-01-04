Independent Advisor Alliance Decreases Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,635,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,740,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,402 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.3% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,073,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,397,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,648 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,463,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,089,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,559 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,626,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,012,223,000 after purchasing an additional 422,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 114.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,059,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,024,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,321,786 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.71.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 2.1 %

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $91.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $150.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.80. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $69.42 and a 52 week high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 60.93%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.