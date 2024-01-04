Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires 1,592 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth approximately $543,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $128,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,550.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of MKC opened at $68.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.68. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $59.13 and a one year high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.20.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

