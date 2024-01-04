IAG Wealth Partners LLC Has $7.25 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,562 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 2.0% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 76,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,932,000 after buying an additional 6,626 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $444,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,139,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,361,000 after buying an additional 51,992 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,444.0% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 72,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,218,000 after purchasing an additional 67,520 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,061. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.63. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.17 and a fifty-two week high of $171.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

