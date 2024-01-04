Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,106 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2024

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMRFree Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.72.

View Our Latest Research Report on Emerson Electric

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of EMR stock opened at $94.68 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $100.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.34.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMRGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.16%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR)

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.