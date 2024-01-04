Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,106 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of EMR stock opened at $94.68 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $100.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.34.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.16%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

