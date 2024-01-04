Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 50.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,812 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,840,120 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $137.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.41. The stock has a market cap of $153.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $146.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

