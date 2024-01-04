Head-To-Head Contrast: NWS (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) & DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Free Report) and NWS (OTCMKTS:NWSZF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DIRTT Environmental Solutions and NWS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DIRTT Environmental Solutions $170.64 million 0.24 -$54.96 million ($0.25) -1.60 NWS N/A N/A N/A $1.17 0.95

NWS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DIRTT Environmental Solutions. DIRTT Environmental Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NWS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DIRTT Environmental Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A NWS 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for DIRTT Environmental Solutions and NWS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Profitability

This table compares DIRTT Environmental Solutions and NWS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DIRTT Environmental Solutions -12.81% -150.32% -15.10% NWS N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.7% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.4% of NWS shares are held by institutional investors. 40.5% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NWS beats DIRTT Environmental Solutions on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. operates as a interior construction company in Canada. Its ICE software provides the industrialized construction system to design, visualize, organize, configure, and install the job. The company offers interior solutions to doors, casework, timber, electrical, networks, access floors, solid, glass, combination, leaf folding, and headwalls. It serves retail, technology, hospitality, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, education, government, military, professional, and financial service sectors. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About NWS

NWS Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the investment, development, and/or operation of toll roads in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. it operates through Roads, Construction, Insurance, Logistics, Facilities Management, and Strategic Investments segments. The company also offers general contracting, construction management, and civil engineering and foundation works services; and diversified insurance products, including life insurance, medical insurance, critical illness insurance, personal accident insurance, saving insurance plan, annuity, and investment-linked assurance schemes. In addition, it operates, markets, promotes, and manages venues for exhibitions, conventions, meetings, entertainment events, banquets, catering events, etc.; and retails duty-free tobacco, liquor, perfume, cosmetics, package food, and general merchandise. Further, the company provides financial planning products and services to individuals and institutions, general trading, bond issuing, hotel management, and distressed asset management, as well as operates logistics properties, and cargo handling and storage facilities. Additionally, it is involved in the provision of property investment, development, holding, and management, as well as agency and consultancy services; building construction; financing; carpark management; catering; production and sale of ready-mixed concrete; manufacture and supply of components used in hydraulic loading and unloading systems; and piling and ground investigation businesses. The company was formerly known as Pacific Ports Co Limited and changed its name to NWS Holdings Limited in January 2003. NWS Holdings Limited was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Kowloon, Hong Kong. NWS Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of New World Development Company Limited. As of November 23, 2023, NWS Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Chow Tai Fook Enterprises Limited.

