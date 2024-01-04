Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Cuts Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in ServiceNow by 96,156.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,189,077,000 after acquiring an additional 23,444,979 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $872,202,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,127,232,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 69,897.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,386,000 after purchasing an additional 854,846 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $402,865,000. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $675.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.42 billion, a PE ratio of 87.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $353.62 and a 52-week high of $720.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $663.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $599.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $704.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total value of $214,187.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,102 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,608.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total value of $500,479.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,475.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total transaction of $214,187.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,608.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,383 shares of company stock valued at $6,710,862. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

