Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 3,824 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,824 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for 2.3% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $30,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 195,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,954,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Founders Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at $247,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. HSBC started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.49.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 1.0 %

PNC stock opened at $150.15 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $169.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.