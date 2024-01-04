Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 122.7% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.72.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $95.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.11. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.94 and a one year high of $100.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 9.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,242.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,242.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

