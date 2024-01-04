Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Union Savings Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 76,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,853,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 10,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 680.7% in the third quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 41,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $111.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $112.69.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.