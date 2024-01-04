Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the second quarter worth $281,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth about $695,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 385,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,063,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on O shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.45.

O stock opened at $57.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of 43.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.45. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $68.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.2565 dividend. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jan 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 1st. This represents a yield of 5.4%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 233.33%.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

