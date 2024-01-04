Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,885 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 2,045,100 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $66,282,000 after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 100,482 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.1% in the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 32,163 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.4% in the third quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 535,699 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,362,000 after acquiring an additional 46,229 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 760,463 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $24,647,000 after acquiring an additional 29,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on VZ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp raised Verizon Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.62.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:VZ opened at $39.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $42.58. The company has a market cap of $164.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

