Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.65 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $233.36 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $189.46 and a 52-week high of $238.74. The company has a market cap of $329.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.39.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

