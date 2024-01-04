Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $25.45 Million Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 766,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,045 shares during the quarter. Vistra accounts for approximately 2.0% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Vistra worth $25,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,604,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,939,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,597,000 after buying an additional 534,299 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vistra by 8.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,573,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,699,000 after buying an additional 445,036 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vistra by 12.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,551,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,186,000 after acquiring an additional 597,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vistra by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,365,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,844,000 after acquiring an additional 279,510 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VST shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Vistra from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Vistra Price Performance

VST opened at $38.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.97. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $21.18 and a 12 month high of $38.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.05.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.77). Vistra had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Vistra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.