Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 9,295 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,295 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GBIL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 252,450.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 21,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

GBIL stock opened at $99.81 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.92. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.64 and a fifty-two week high of $100.21.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.