Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 54 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776,533 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,532,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,339,234,000 after purchasing an additional 156,608 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 98,763.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,679,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,135,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670,430 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,725,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,900,922,000 after buying an additional 202,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Caterpillar by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,583,053,000 after purchasing an additional 969,222 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAT stock opened at $284.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.04 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $259.58 and a 200-day moving average of $264.10.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAT. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.78.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

