Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Sells 11,391 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 149,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,391 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up 3.0% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $7,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortune 45 LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 77,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after buying an additional 11,635 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 101,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 422.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 31,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

VTIP stock opened at $48.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.33. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.53 and a 1 year high of $48.20.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

