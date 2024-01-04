Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,904 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,385,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $50,919,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,708,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 64.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,366,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,201,000 after acquiring an additional 533,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 188.5% in the second quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 815,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,077,000 after acquiring an additional 532,677 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:VUSB opened at $49.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.17.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

