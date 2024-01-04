GlobalData (LON:DATA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $205.00

Shares of GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 205 ($2.61) and last traded at GBX 205 ($2.61), with a volume of 147162 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 197 ($2.51).

GlobalData Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,940.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 484.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 161.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 361.89.

About GlobalData

(Get Free Report)

GlobalData Plc provides business information in the form of proprietary data, analytics, and insights in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance advertising services. It serves aerospace, defense, and security; apparel; automotive; banking and payments; construction; consumer; foodservices; healthcare; insurance; medical devices; mining; oil and gas; packaging; pharmaceutical; power; retail; technology; travel and tourism; and sport industries, as well as public sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GlobalData Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobalData and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.