Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.60 and last traded at $6.64. 2,034,097 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 4,476,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Full Truck Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average of $6.93.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.74 million. Full Truck Alliance had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 22.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 43,805,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,358,000 after purchasing an additional 365,495 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 31,236,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,291,000 after buying an additional 1,298,589 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,364,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,564,000 after buying an additional 393,991 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,453,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,150,000 after buying an additional 6,057,001 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 22,086,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,487,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Full Truck Alliance

(Get Free Report)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.