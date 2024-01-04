Forza Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Forza Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,936 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $217.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $125.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $205.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $252.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.21.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

