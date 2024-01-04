First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Holdings Decreased by Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. reduced its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,364 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIXD. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,911,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,232 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,619,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 202.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,415,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,527,000 after buying an additional 946,759 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,003,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,835,000 after acquiring an additional 862,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,445,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,338,000 after acquiring an additional 842,417 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of FIXD traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.22. 134,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,875. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.13. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $40.86 and a 12-month high of $46.05.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

