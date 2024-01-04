First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) is Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Denver Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers makes up 3.5% of Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $5,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 36.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,766,000 after buying an additional 868,610 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1,460.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 532,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,391,000 after purchasing an additional 498,456 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1,148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 405,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,021,000 after purchasing an additional 373,047 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the third quarter worth $15,390,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,245,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,026,000 after buying an additional 266,091 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock opened at $51.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1-year low of $41.98 and a 1-year high of $52.16.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.3421 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

