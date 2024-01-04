Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 753 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 36.9% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 13.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of EXPD opened at $127.23 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $102.89 and a one year high of $129.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.60.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.