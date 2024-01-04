Eudaimonia Partners LLC Purchases 270 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $398,176,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5,231.6% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 665,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,406,000 after purchasing an additional 652,795 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 848,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,413,000 after purchasing an additional 560,535 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4,148.1% in the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 287,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,868,000 after purchasing an additional 280,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,473,000 after acquiring an additional 201,763 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VHT stock opened at $253.55 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.27 and a fifty-two week high of $255.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.90.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

