Eudaimonia Partners LLC Lowers Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,125 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.25 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.14.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

