Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $573,000 Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC decreased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Free Report) by 27.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,726 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $330,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PTMC stock opened at $32.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.19. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $27.10 and a twelve month high of $32.86. The company has a market capitalization of $388.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.36.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (PTMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US mid-cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTMC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

