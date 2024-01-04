Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $423,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSD opened at $211.53 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $165.00 and a 1 year high of $233.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.41.

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

