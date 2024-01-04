Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Guggenheim cut their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $91.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.11. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $118.18. The firm has a market cap of $167.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.35.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is 23.44%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

