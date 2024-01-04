Eudaimonia Partners LLC Buys Shares of 6,520 First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYY. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 269.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of SKYY stock opened at $83.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.66. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $54.50 and a 12 month high of $89.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.