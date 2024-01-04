Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Has $591,000 Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5,527,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,753,111. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $259.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 73.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Coca-Cola

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 349,315 shares of company stock valued at $19,805,715. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.