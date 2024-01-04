Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $41,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.85.

Eaton Price Performance

ETN stock opened at $233.11 on Thursday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $150.86 and a 52-week high of $241.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $93.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $227.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.21.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

