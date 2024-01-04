DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Short Interest Down 6.8% in December

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,630,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the November 30th total of 7,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.03. The stock had a trading volume of 442,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,484. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. DuPont de Nemours has a 12-month low of $62.80 and a 12-month high of $78.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.42.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DD. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DD

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,536,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,324,267,000 after buying an additional 95,396 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 98,126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,744,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,196,243,000 after acquiring an additional 16,727,671 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960,552 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,119,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $754,838,000 after purchasing an additional 639,246 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,653,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $687,808,000 after purchasing an additional 198,522 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.