DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Raises Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 57.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,140 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 26,329 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,875,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 215,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $121,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 2,593 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 58.2% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 981 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $643.50. 415,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,886,452. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $608.19 and its 200-day moving average is $571.21. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $449.62 and a 12-month high of $681.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $15.00 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.81%.

A number of analysts have commented on COST shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.60.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total transaction of $1,407,979.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,621.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,377 shares of company stock worth $11,553,511. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

