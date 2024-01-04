DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Purchases New Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,753 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 4.0% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 25,999 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,505,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 38.5% during the third quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 47.4% during the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,987 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.0% during the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,670 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.24.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $241.28. 34,133,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,163,766. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.01 billion, a PE ratio of 76.67, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $235.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.15.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,595,769.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,722 shares of company stock worth $5,526,538. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

